La Liga and Athletic Bilbao condemned the racist abuse directed at Nico and Iñaki Williams during Saturday’s match against Málaga. The Spanish league announced that one of the perpetrators had been identified, removed from the stadium and would face disciplinary action. “There is no place for racist and hateful behavior in sport. La Liga categorically condemns the abuse directed at the Williams brothers during the Málaga–Athletic match at La Rosaleda stadium,” the official statement said.

The Bilbao club also reacted strongly: “We categorically condemn the racist abuse directed from the stands at our players. Racism has no place either in football or in the society we want to build.” On the pitch, Athletic won 4:3, with Nico Williams scoring a goal and providing an assist, while his older brother Iñaki also played a direct role in the goal. The Basques led 4:1 at half-time, but after Adrián Niño scored twice in the second half, they had to hold on to their slender advantage.

Nico Williams has previously been the target of racist abuse – in 2024, he reported a similar incident during a match against Atlético Madrid. Racism remains a serious problem in Spanish football, with Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior also among those most frequently targeted.