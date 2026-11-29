Inter are once again enjoying the formidable partnership between Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez. The pair returned to the pitch together and played a key role in the 4-0 victory over Genoa, scoring three of the Nerazzurri’s goals.

After the match, Thuram was asked why he always holds onto the ball for Inter’s penalties before handing it to the designated taker immediately before the kick.

“Why do I hold it? I have to decide who will take it. I look them in the eye and then I choose,” the Frenchman joked.

Ivan Provedel also joined the conversation, reminding him that the goalkeeper had made two crucial saves against Osmajić when the score was 0-0. “But you didn’t look me in the eye…” the goalkeeper replied with a smile.