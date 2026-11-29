Massimiliano Allegri is convinced that Kevin De Bruyne will not leave Napoli during the January transfer window. The Belgian has been linked with PSV Eindhoven, but the Italian champions’ coach expects to be able to rely on him at least until the end of the season. “We will discuss the situation with the club, but he is an exceptionally professional footballer and I believe he will stay with us until June,” Allegri told “Sky Sport Italia”.

De Bruyne has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. According to reports, however, the Belgian is unhappy with the more defensive role he has been given on the pitch – an issue he also expressed dissatisfaction with last season under Antonio Conte. The 35-year-old midfielder’s contract with Napoli runs until June 2027. Allegri had plenty of praise for him, putting him alongside Luka Modrić.

“Unfortunately, age waits for no one, but he is an exceptional footballer. He rarely makes mistakes when the ball is at his feet. Players like De Bruyne and Luka Modrić are something special for people who love football,” the coach added.