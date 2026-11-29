Warren Zaire-Emery has achieved another historic milestone in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt. The Frenchman made his 200th appearance for the Parisians in their 2-0 victory over Lorient and, at 20 years and 265 days old, became the youngest footballer in the club’s history to reach the milestone.

In doing so, the midfielder surpassed Adrien Rabiot’s record. Rabiot made his 200th appearance for PSG at the age of 23 years and three days.

Zaire-Emery also holds the records for being the youngest PSG debutant and the youngest footballer to reach 50 and 100 appearances for the club. He broke into the first team during the 2022/23 season, and since then only Vitinha has made more appearances for PSG.

The Frenchman also boasts an impressive achievement in the Champions League. At 20 years and 31 days old, he became the youngest footballer to make 40 appearances in the competition, surpassing Jude Bellingham’s record.

In the match against Lorient, Senny Mayulu scored PSG’s goals in the 32nd minute, while Ousmane Dembélé added the second in the 67th.