Gennaro Gattuso made no secret of his satisfaction after Lazio's latest victory, which saw them move to the top of the table. After the match, the coach recalled the criticism he received at the start of the season and sent a message to his detractors.

“We must not look at the table. We have to live day by day. I have not forgotten the things that were said at the start of the season.

They said we were not good enough, that we should be relegated and that I was incompetent,” Gattuso told reporters. The Italian stressed that the team must maintain its focus and continue working without becoming carried away by its position at the top.