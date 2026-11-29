One of the most successful clubs in Belarus – BATE Borisov, have been relegated from the top flight for the first time in their history. The team finished the season in 15th place, with the outcome becoming clear on the final matchday. BATE needed a mandatory victory over Isloch and a defeat for Dnepr Mogilev to retain their place in the Premier League.

Instead, the team from Borisov could manage only a draw, while their direct rivals won their match. Relegation to the second tier is a heavy blow for the club, who have won 15 Belarusian league titles, including 13 in a row between 2006 and 2018.

Their trophy cabinet also contains four national cups and four Super Cups. BATE also left a significant mark on European competitions. Between the 2008/09 and 2015/16 seasons, the Belarusian side featured in five editions of the Champions League – an achievement that made them the country's most recognizable representative on the European stage.

In September 2015, the club also recorded one of its most memorable victories, defeating Roma 3:2 in the Champions League group stage. In recent years, BATE gradually lost its standing, and following the death of long-serving president Anatoly Kapsky, the club went through increasingly difficult seasons.