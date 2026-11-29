Marseille will play its first match after the violence at the “Vélodrome” when they visit Auxerre in the 12th round of Ligue 1. The match at the “Abbé-Deschamps” Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m. local time.

The game comes just three days after Marseille’s Europa League match against Levski Sofia, in which the hosts won 1–0. Before the start of the match, clashes broke out in the stands between supporters of the two teams. According to the prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, 11 Bulgarian fans and two police officers were injured.

Six Levski supporters were taken to hospital, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Reuters reported. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office opened two investigations – into aggravated intentional violence and incitement to hatred. The second investigation concerns allegations of Nazi salutes and other provocations by some of the visiting fans.

Genesio: I condemn the violence

Marseille coach Bruno Genesio told Le Figaro that he condemns both the violence and the conduct of some Levski supporters. “I condemn the violence, but also the unacceptable provocations by the Bulgarian supporters,” the coach said.

UEFA also condemned the incidents and opened disciplinary proceedings that could lead to sanctions against Marseille. European football’s governing body described the disorder and clashes between fans during the match as serious.

Marseille seek a response in the league as well

The sporting test for the team comes after a 3–2 defeat by Le Mans in Ligue 1. Marseille have 18 points after 11 rounds, while Auxerre have 11 points. The hosts drew 1–1 away to Monaco in their last league match.

Marseille won both matches against Auxerre last season by 1–0. Genesio’s team will now have to focus on the league while investigations into what happened at the “Vélodrome” continue in parallel, and UEFA’s disciplinary decision is still pending.

Sources: afp.com, tf1info.fr, lefigaro.fr