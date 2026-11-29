Porto and Sporting face each other this evening in the big derby of the 12th round of the Primeira Liga. The match will be played at the “Do Dragão” Stadium in Porto and kicks off at 20:30 local time, or 22:30 Bulgarian time. The clash is one of the main events in Portuguese football, as it pits the league leaders against one of their direct challengers.

Porto enter the derby with a perfect record of 33 points after 11 rounds. Francesco Farioli’s side have won all of their league matches, scoring 27 goals and conceding just five. Another victory would give the hosts a 12th consecutive league win and increase their lead over Sporting to 12 points.

“The table gives no one any advantage,” Farioli said ahead of the match. The Porto coach expects an opponent capable of changing its tactics during the game and highlighted the importance of support from the stands.

Sporting seek a way back into the title race

Sporting are third with 24 points, nine behind the leaders. Paulo Fonseca’s team beat Moreirense 1–0 in their last league match, while on Wednesday they drew 2–2 with Manchester United in the Champions League.

“We see this match as an opportunity to reduce the gap to Porto,” Fonseca said. An away win would cut the difference to six points and bring Sporting closer to the top, while a defeat would leave the team 12 points behind the leaders.

The match carries additional significance for Fonseca, who coached Porto during the 2013/14 season. It will be his first major derby against his former club as Sporting’s coach.

History is on the hosts’ side

In the last 58 competitive meetings between the two sides, Porto have 24 wins, Sporting have won 16 matches, and 18 encounters have ended in draws. The most recent clash was in April 2026 in the Portuguese Cup and ended goalless.

Sporting have not won at the “Do Dragão” since the 2015/16 season, when they prevailed 3–1. Since then, Porto’s home ground has remained a major obstacle for the Lisbon side, who will attempt this evening to end that run and return to the title race.

Sources: ligaportugal.pt, flashscore.pt, diadejogo.pt