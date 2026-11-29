The last major question marks in the Brazilian football championship have been narrowed down to two battles – for the allocation of places in the Copa Libertadores and for the two remaining positions that lead to Série B. Champions Flamengo and runners-up Palmeiras are already known, while after their 2:1 victory over Botafogo, Bahia secured participation in the continental tournament in 2027.

Bahia secured the victory in Rio de Janeiro with goals from Rodrigo Nestor and Michel Araújo. Alex Telles scored from the penalty spot for the hosts. The team thus reached 57 points and remained sixth, meaning it can no longer be displaced from the positions that grant the right to participate in the Libertadores.

Palmeiras' victory in the final against Estudiantes increased the number of Brazilian representatives in the tournament. At this point, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense and Bahia are certain to qualify. It has not yet been decided which of them will start directly in the group stage and which will go through the preliminary rounds.

Bahia can reach a direct berth

Bahia will try to overtake Athletico Paranaense in the final round and move up to fifth place. To do so, the team must beat Atlético Mineiro and rely on an unfavorable result for its rival. Coach Rogério Ceni said: „It is not impossible, but it is difficult“.

The situation involving Grêmio adds further intrigue. The club are finalists in the Copa do Brasil and have the right to a Libertadores berth, but that right will be transferred to the next eligible team in the championship if the team are relegated. Thus, the battle at the bottom could also change the allocation of places in the continental tournament.

Five teams are battling to stay up

Botafogo missed the chance to guarantee their survival after losing to Bahia. The team have 43 points, while Mirassol, Corinthians and Grêmio have 41 each. Internacional are 18th with 38 points. Chapecoense and Remo have already been relegated.

The most important match of the final round is Corinthians – Grêmio, as the two teams are direct rivals. At the same time, Mirassol host Athletico Paranaense, while Internacional play at home against Bragantino. Botafogo visit Santos and need points to avoid depending on the other results.

The final matches of the Brazilian championship will be played on December 2. The final participants in the Libertadores and the last two relegated teams will then be determined.

Sources: ge.globo.com, band.com.br