Arda host CSKA 1948 in one of the matches of greatest significance for the upper half of the First League standings. The 16th-round clash is on Sunday at 13:30 at the “Arena Arda” stadium in Kardzhali. The kick-off time has been moved one hour later than originally scheduled.

The Kardzhali side are sixth in the standings, while CSKA 1948 are eight points ahead of them. Arda go into the match after a 1:1 draw with Slavia and have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five league matches. The capital-based team also drew 1:1 in the previous round - against Botev Vratsa, but before that recorded convincing victories, beating Spartak Varna 6:1 and Botev Plovdiv 4:0.

CSKA 1948 won the first match of the season

The visitors won the first meeting between the two teams this campaign 2:1. However, the history of the most recent head-to-head encounters gives the hosts reason for optimism: in five consecutive clashes, the winner has been the team playing at home.

According to information from Sportal, Emerson Barbosa is returning to the CSKA 1948 squad, while Georgi Rusev remains doubtful due to injury. Ahead of the match, the Professional Football League noted that CSKA 1948 have prolific attacking players, including Elias Franco and Atanas Iliev, while Arda will be without two suspended players in attacking positions.

Tickets start at €5

Tickets for the match cost €5 and €10, depending on the sector. Arda called on their supporters: “Let’s support our boys.” After hosting CSKA 1948, the Kardzhali team will travel to face Dunav on 6 December.

The standings, the form of the two teams and the schedule have been confirmed by BNR, Sportal and reports surrounding the First League match.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, sportal.bg, gazzetta.bg