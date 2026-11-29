Septemvri and Levski face each other in a match from the 16th round of the First League. The game kicks off at 4:00 p.m. at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, with Dimitar Dimitrov appointed as the referee. Volen Chinkov has been appointed as the video assistant referee. The match will be broadcast live on Diema Sport.

Levski enter the match in second place with 35 points from 14 games. The team are level on points with leaders CSKA, who have played one more match. Septemvri are 12th with 12 points from 15 games and need points in their fight to climb higher in the standings.

Levski seek a reaction after the match in Marseille

For the Blues, the match comes just three days after their away game against Olympique de Marseille in the Europa League, which they lost 0-1. Before that, Levski defeated Lokomotiv Sofia 4-1 in the league, while earlier in the season they also recorded a 1-1 draw with Arda and a 1-0 win over Dunav Ruse.

“The match against Septemvri is very important, and we have only two days to recover. We need to be focused and concentrated, play a good game and win it,” said Levski coach Julio Velázquez.

The coach explained that Mustapha Sangaré is recovering from surgery, while Serginho’s participation will be assessed after training. Radoslav Kirilov is also recovering, while Akram has slight irritation in his knee.

Septemvri seek points against the favourites

Septemvri will try to make things difficult for their opponents, who have the advantage in the standings and in the head-to-head record. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Levski won 3-0 at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium.

The result in Sofia could also have an impact on the top of the table, as Levski begin the round level on points with CSKA. The Blues’ next league match is the postponed game against Ludogorets on 3 December, while Septemvri will continue their league campaign with another fixture in the capital.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, sport1.bg, palmssport.bg