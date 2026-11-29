Everton and Liverpool face each other in the Merseyside derby from the 12th round of the Premier League. The match will be played at „Hill Dickinson“ Stadium in Liverpool, with the opening whistle scheduled for 14:00 Bulgarian time.

Liverpool sit fourth in the standings with 21 points from 11 matches. Everton are ninth with 16 points. The visitors have won their last four league away matches, while the hosts lost their most recent game 0:4 to Brentford.

Everton will be without Tarkowski

Everton centre-back and captain James Tarkowski will miss the match through suspension. He was sent off in the defeat to Brentford, and manager David Moyes described his absence as a serious loss because of his leadership qualities.

„Derbies are very important in every city, but in this city their significance is enormous. It is a big day for the supporters,“ Moyes said.

Everton had won three consecutive matches in all competitions before the game against Brentford, but the heavy defeat ended that run. Forward Thierno Barry is the team’s leading scorer in the league with six goals.

Injuries and Liverpool’s run

Liverpool will be without Cody Gakpo, who is recovering from a muscle injury. Ryan Gravenberch is also expected to miss the match. Victor Muñoz remains a doubt after taking a heavy blow to his knee in the 3:0 victory over „Brugge“ in the Champions League. Coach Andoni Iraola said that the tests had not shown any structural damage, but the final decision will be made after the final training session.

Liverpool head into the derby after a 4:0 Premier League win over Manchester United and a 3:0 victory over „Brugge“ in Europe. Alexander Isak has scored in six consecutive away matches for his team, while Florian Wirtz is on a run of goals and assists in recent games.

History gives Liverpool the advantage

The upcoming meeting will be the 249th between the two clubs in all competitions. Liverpool won the last derby 2:1 after Virgil van Dijk scored in the 100th minute. Everton have not beaten their city rivals since April 2024, when they won 2:0 at „Goodison Park“.

In the last 31 league meetings, Everton have recorded only two victories, while 14 of the matches have ended in draws. For Moyes, this will be his 30th derby as Everton manager.

Sources: skysports.com, theanalyst.com, fourfourtwo.com