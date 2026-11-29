Arsenal host Manchester City in a direct clash between the Premier League leaders and third-placed side. The Londoners head into the match with 28 points from 11 games, while last season’s champions have 22 points. A victory would see Arsenal extend their lead over City to nine points.

The match at the “Emirates” kicks off at 4:30 p.m. local time. Before the game, Manchester City are third, level on points with second-placed Brighton but with an inferior goal difference. Arsenal have won nine of their first 11 matches, recording one draw and one defeat.

City lose momentum after strong start

Manchester City began the season with seven consecutive victories, but the team’s form has since deteriorated. Enzo Maresca’s side have collected just one point from their last four league matches. In their most recent game, City drew 1:1 away to Fulham.

Arsenal also failed to win their last league match, drawing 2:2 away to Newcastle. Mikel Arteta’s side, however, are unbeaten in five consecutive Premier League matches. In August, Arsenal had already beaten Manchester City 3:0 in the Community Shield.

Arteta: November is too early

Mikel Arteta described home matches against direct rivals as important in the title race, but urged that the game not be portrayed as a definitive test for the season.

“When we play at home against big teams, it becomes decisive in the title race. We know how important these matches are and what a difference they can make. But obviously, it is November and we know how much football is still to be played,” Arteta said.

The Arsenal manager also has a selection doubt. Goalkeeper David Raya suffered a left-hand injury in the draw with Newcastle and missed the 1:1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Arteta did not confirm that the Spaniard would be ready for the meeting with City.

Next direct clash scheduled for January

The result at the “Emirates” will not mathematically end the title race, as 26 matches will remain after this round. It could, however, change the gap between the two teams and their psychological positions ahead of the return fixture. The return match between Manchester City and Arsenal is scheduled for 30 January 2027 at the “Etihad”.

A City victory would reduce their deficit to three points and bring the team back within immediate reach of the leaders. Success for Arsenal would give the champions a nine-point advantage over one of their main rivals even before the halfway point of the season.

Sources: thenationalnews.com, arenasport.bg, fourfourtwo.com