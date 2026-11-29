Brighton will look to continue their impressive home start in the Premier League against Newcastle. The match from the 12th round will take place on Sunday at the „American Express“ Stadium and kicks off at 16:05 Bulgarian time.

The „Seagulls“ sit second in the table with 22 points, while Newcastle are 13th with 13 points. Brighton are also the highest-scoring team in the league with 26 goals, but they enter the match after a 2:0 defeat to Hull. A few days later, Fabian Hurzeler’s side responded with a convincing 4:0 victory over Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League.

„We are now fully focused on Newcastle because we know that another major challenge awaits us,“ Hurzeler said.

Strong home record

Brighton are unbeaten at home this season, having recorded seven wins and one draw in all competitions. The team will try to maintain that run and return to winning ways in the league after the defeat to Hull.

The hosts will be without Kaoru Mitoma, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Costinha is suspended following his red card against Hull, while Mat O'Riley’s involvement will be decided later because of an ankle problem. Olivier Boscagli and Jaouen Hadjam are expected to be available.

Newcastle seek a change

Newcastle drew 2:2 with Arsenal in their most recent league match, but remain without a win in their last five league games. The team have 13 points after 11 rounds and need a result to end their negative run.

Their away record against leading teams is particularly unfavorable for the „Magpies“. They have failed to win any of their last 39 away matches against a side occupying one of the top two places in the table. Their last such victory came against Arsenal in December 2001.

Matthias Jaissle said Newcastle want to change their away history in Brighton. Tino Livramento has recovered from a lengthy absence, but the coaching staff will monitor his playing time carefully.

The last meeting ended in a Newcastle victory

Newcastle won the last meeting between the two teams 3:1 at „St James’ Park“ on 2 May 2026. This ended Brighton’s run of six consecutive competitive matches without a defeat against the „Magpies“.

At Brighton’s ground, however, Newcastle have not won in their last nine Premier League matches. The hosts have 16 wins against this opponent in 39 competitive meetings, along with 11 draws and 12 defeats.

With another victory, Brighton will maintain the pressure on leaders Arsenal, while Newcastle will seek a way to move further away from the bottom half of the table.

Sources: premierleague.com, tntsports.co.uk, skysports.com