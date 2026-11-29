Borussia Dortmund have been given the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich were held to a 0:0 draw away to Hamburger. Dortmund are top with 24 points from 10 matches, while the Bavarians have 23 points but have already played 11 games.

With a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, Borussia will move to 27 points and open up a four-point lead over Bayern. The match at “Signal Iduna Park” kicks off at 19:30 Bulgarian time. Leverkusen are fifth and head into the game on the back of three consecutive victories.

Direct clash for third place

Before the match between Freiburg and RB Leipzig, the hosts are third with 22 points, while the visitors are fourth with 21. The winner will move ahead of Bayern, who remain one point clear of Freiburg and two ahead of Leipzig after their draw in Hamburg.

Freiburg – Leipzig is scheduled for 15:30 Bulgarian time. In the event of a draw, both teams will remain behind Bayern, regardless of the goal difference.

Kovač: It’s not just Bayern and Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovač warned that the battle at the top of the table is not limited to the two traditionally most-discussed German clubs.

“It’s not just about us and Bayern. You also have to look at Leipzig and Leverkusen,” Kovač said.

His comments came ahead of the home match against Leverkusen, who, according to coach Carles Martínez, will arrive in Dortmund with confidence and intent on making use of their strengths. “We will go to Dortmund with the utmost belief that we can cause them problems,” Martínez said.

Bayern remain unbeaten in the league, but the draw with Hamburger allowed their pursuers to close the gap. After Sunday’s matches, the top of the table could change in two ways: Dortmund could extend their lead, while Freiburg or Leipzig could displace the Bavarians from second place.

Sources: bundesliga.com, as.com