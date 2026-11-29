The Formula 2 title fight is entering its decisive phase, and Alexander Dunne identified the biggest challenge facing drivers at the Lusail circuit in Qatar. Nikolay Tsolov’s main challenger expects car setups to require significant compromises because of the major differences between the individual sectors.

“The track is quite different from those we have driven on recently. The third sector is extremely fast and puts the tyres under very serious stress,” said Dunne. According to him, the car needs different characteristics in the first and third sectors, making it crucial to find the right balance.

The Rodin Motorsport driver emphasised that confidence in the fast sections could also prove decisive. “In the final sector, if you are confident in the car’s behaviour and in your own abilities, you can gain a lot of time over the lap,” Dunne said.

Dunne enters Qatar after a strong weekend in Baku

The Irishman arrives in Qatar after his strongest weekend of the season. In Baku, he claimed his first Formula 2 victory, scored three podium finishes and significantly reduced his deficit in the standings. In the second feature race, however, Dunne received a five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit-lane entry and was classified third.

“The main goal is simply to continue from where we left off, as our form in Baku, as well as over the few weekends before that, was very strong,” Dunne commented.

He rated Rodin Motorsport’s qualifying pace as very good throughout the season. In his view, the bigger question in Qatar will be race pace and tyre preservation on a track featuring fast, prolonged corners.

Camara’s absence changes the battle

Rafael Camara will not compete in Qatar as he continues his early Formula 1 preparations with Haas. This leaves Nikolay Tsolov and Alexander Dunne as the main active contenders in the title fight, although according to the official standings, other drivers still have mathematical chances.

Before the Qatar round, Dunne was 18 points behind the leader. He himself admitted that Camara’s absence was disappointing, as he would have preferred the battle to be between three drivers. “I am very happy that he got this opportunity because the whole idea of Formula 2 is to make it to Formula 1,” Dunne said.

The round at the Lusail circuit is the penultimate one of the season. After it, the championship will conclude with the Abu Dhabi race from 4 to 6 December.

Sources: actualno.com