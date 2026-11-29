The match between Botev Vratsa and Ludogorets will not be played on its second scheduled attempt either. The Bulgarian Football Union and the Bulgarian Professional Football League postponed the game, which was scheduled to kick off on November 29 at 15:15 at the “Hristo Botev” Stadium in Vratsa.

The match was originally scheduled for November 28, but the referee moved it back by 24 hours because of the heavy snowfall and the impossibility of getting the pitch into suitable condition for play. The continuing deterioration in the weather led to a further postponement.

Snow postponed three more matches

The decision affects a total of four fixtures from the professional football championships. In addition to Botev Vratsa–Ludogorets, the Second League matches Etar VT–OFC Nesebar, Spartak Pleven–Yantra and Ludogorets II–Rilski Sportist-2011 will also not be played.

Etar VT were due to host Nesebar at the “Ivaylo” Stadium in Veliko Tarnovo, Spartak Pleven and Yantra were scheduled to play at the City Stadium in Lovech, while Ludogorets II and Rilski Sportist-2011 were due to meet at the “Eagle’s Nest” Stadium in Razgrad. All three matches were planned for 14:30.

New dates will be determined at a later stage

The BFS and the Bulgarian Professional Football League made the decision because of the severe weather conditions in Northern Bulgaria, the heavy snowfall, the accumulated snow cover and the red warning issued for dangerous weather in some of the affected regions.

The assessment took into account the condition of the pitches and the difficulties in travelling in the areas where the matches were due to be played. “The priority of ensuring health and safety was the decisive factor in making the decision,” the BFS said.

The new dates and kick-off times for the four matches will be determined and announced at a later stage. Thus, Botev Vratsa and Ludogorets will have to await a separate decision on when the fixture will be played, after the first attempt was cancelled by the refereeing team and the second was thwarted by the weather conditions.

Sources: telegraph.bg, sportal.bg, topsport.bg