Inter are once again considering the possibility of signing Mario Hermoso as a free agent. The Spanish defender is among the options for strengthening the Milan giants’ defence if he fails to reach an agreement on a new contract with Roma. Inter’s interest in the 30-year-old is nothing new.

In the summer of 2024, the “Nerazzurri” were monitoring his situation after he left Atlético Madrid. Ultimately, however, Hermoso chose Roma. Following a difficult first season in the Italian capital, during the 2025/26 campaign the Spaniard became an important figure in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.

That is precisely why the Romans are already holding talks over renewing his contract, which expires next summer.

According to “Corriere dello Sport”, Inter are closely monitoring the negotiations and would take advantage if they end without an agreement. Signing Hermoso without a transfer fee would give the “Nerazzurri” an opportunity to add experience and stability to their defence.