Fernando Muslera played the final match of his professional career. The 40-year-old goalkeeper announced his retirement from football after losing the Copa Libertadores final with Estudiantes against Palmeiras. The Uruguayan brought an end to a career that took him through several European leagues.

He defended the colors of Lazio before becoming one of Galatasaray’s iconic figures. He also left a significant mark with the Uruguay national team.

“This is the end of my career. I cannot imagine a better scenario for my final match. To finish precisely on this pitch, with the Estudiantes fans and in front of my family, is something special,” Muslera said after the final. The goalkeeper accepted the defeat with dignity and congratulated Palmeiras on their success. He thanked his teammates for their efforts and the Estudiantes supporters for their backing over the past year and a half.

“My heart is happy, regardless of the result, because of everything we achieved,” the Uruguayan added.