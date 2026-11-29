The Arda and CSKA 1948 match from the 16th round of the efbet League. The game at the Arena Arda Stadium in Kardzhali started 40 minutes late due to the snowfall and the need to clear the pitch.

The hosts had earlier called on supporters to join in clearing the field. “We hope that with your help we can create the best possible conditions for the football match to take place,” Arda said.

Both teams are in the top half of the table

Before the match, Arda occupied sixth place, while CSKA 1948 were fourth with eight more points. For the capital-based side, this is their final away match in 2026.

The first match between the rivals this season ended in a 2:1 victory for CSKA 1948. Arda are seeking revenge in front of their home fans, while the visitors are aiming to retain their position at the top end of the standings.

Arda started with Anatoliy Gospodinov, Viktor Popov, Adama Traore, Martin Paskalev, Dimitar Velkovski, Lazhar Kotev, Vyacheslav Velev, Svetoslav Kovachev, Birsent Karagaren, Stanislav Ivanov and Preslav Bachev. CSKA 1948 lined up with Petar Marinov, Diego Medina, Hector Cuellar, Benaissa Benamar, Emerson Barbosa, Ognen Gasevic, Moataz Zemzemi, Jules Maier, Elias Franco, Brayan Sobrero and Danilo Tarasenko.

Sources: sportal.bg, topsport.bg