Vincent Kompany called for unity and character at Bayern Munich after the goalless draw against Hamburger. The Bavarians’ coach stressed that despite the disappointing result, there were also positive things the team could take from the match. „What our young players did was truly remarkable.

To put in such a performance against Hamburger deserves recognition. Sacha Boey also did an excellent job in defence, despite not getting much playing time during the season“, Kompany said.

The Belgian did not hide the fact that the situation at the club is difficult, but called on the players not to lose confidence. „We cannot be overly positive today because the result was not good. But if you have experience in football, you know that you can take something from a match like this. At some point, things will turn around and we will start winning again“, the coach said.

„We are now in a period when we have to fight and remain united – together with our fans. We believe that we can come out of this situation even stronger“, Kompany concluded. Bayern are second in the Bundesliga with 23 points from 11 matches.