Robinio Vaz's spell at Hull City is coming to an early end. The English club has informed Roma of its intention to terminate the loan of the 19-year-old forward, who never managed to establish himself in the team. The situation worsened after an incident during a day off. Vaz travelled to France, missed training and was stopped for a check by local police. He was in a vehicle reported stolen because the person named on the contract had failed to make the lease payments.

The footballer was released without charges being brought, and the investigation was subsequently dropped. This, however, did not change the attitude of Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović, who left him out of the squad for the match against Crystal Palace on November 29.

“The club is discussing the situation directly with Roma. In my view, such behaviour is unacceptable and unprofessional. I know he is very young, but you are a professional footballer and you have to be extremely careful, especially in your personal life,” said Jakirović.

Vaz joined Hull City from Roma, but was given few opportunities in the first team and was subsequently sent to the youth side. He is now expected to return to the Italian club.