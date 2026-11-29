The match between Septemvri Sofia and Levski will kick off at 17:00, rather than at the originally announced time. The match from the 16th round of the efbet League has been delayed by around an hour due to the severe weather conditions in Sofia.

The pitch at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski” has already been cleared of snow, and the next task is to mark the lines on the field. The preparation of the pitch is precisely why the start of the match was changed, Sportal reported.

Levski are second before the match

Septemvri are hosting the match, which will be officiated by referee Dimitar Dimitrov. Before the round, Levski occupy second place with 35 points from 14 matches, while Septemvri are 12th with 12 points from 15 games. The difference between the two teams is 23 points.

The match was originally scheduled for 16:00. On Sunday, snow also led to changes in other professional football matches, but the game at the National Stadium remained on the schedule after the pitch was cleared.

Levski’s next match is against Ludogorets

After their away trip to Septemvri, Levski are due to host Ludogorets on December 3 at 18:30 in a postponed efbet League match.

Sources: sportal.bg, 24chasa.bg, final.bg