Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 in the 13th round of Serie A. The only goal at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine was scored by Sandi Lovric in the 8th minute after a pass from Nicolo Zaniolo. The Slovenian’s shot first hit the crossbar, then the post, before finding the back of David de Gea’s net.

The hosts had chances to double their lead. In the 74th minute, Omar Soule put the ball into Fiorentina’s net, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for offside against Christian Kabasele. De Gea picked up an injury at the end of the first half and was replaced by Oliver Christensen.

Fiorentina had 53% possession, but Udinese finished the match with an advantage in shots—14 to 6—as well as shots on target—4 to 2. The visitors failed to find an equalizer and suffered another defeat after losing 0-3 to Monza in the previous round.

Udinese end their long negative run

The victory was Udinese’s first after 10 league matches without a win. Before the start of the game, the team were bottom with 6 points, having recorded one win, three draws and eight defeats. Fiorentina were 16th with 9 points.

Before the match, Udinese coach Paolo Zanetti said: „Fiorentina are always dangerous, but right now our biggest opponents are ourselves“. Fiorentina coach Paolo Vanoli, meanwhile, said he was thinking about the future of the club rather than his own position, after his name had been linked with a possible managerial change.

Fiorentina will continue with an away match against Parma on December 13 in their next league game. Before that, the two teams will prepare for their upcoming Serie A commitments.

Sources: rainews.it, eurosport.it, udineseblog.it