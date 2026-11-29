The return of Slavia’s women’s team from Montana to Sofia after their away game against Montana 2003 in Group A takes nine hours. The team sets off at 18:00 and arrives in the capital at around 03:00, after encountering several snow traps along the route.

The team is travelling in a bus driven by manager Kalina Ivanova. Head coach Tanya Gateva and fitness coach Simeon Milanov are in a separate car, while basketball player Antonia Filipova is travelling in a third vehicle.

As soon as they leave Montana, the police divert traffic towards Svoge because the Hemus Motorway is closed due to the snow. The road to Svoge also proves difficult to pass. Filipova’s car hits a rock and its oil pan is punctured, while the bus carrying the players gets stuck at the very first turn.

The car carrying the match’s three referees and delegate Krasimira Banova also becomes stranded in the snow. Tanya Gateva and Simeon Milanov turn back to help.

“We started pushing them because they had blocked traffic. We managed to get them moving, but at the same time I received a call saying that the bus with the players had also got stuck,” Tanya Gateva told bTV Sport.

Montana’s management offers to provide the team with overnight accommodation, but the group is no longer able to turn back. At the junction between Svoge and the motorway, the bus stops again, this time because it cannot climb the slope. For an hour and a half, players, coaches and other travellers try to push it forward.

“I don’t know how we survived. We managed only thanks to Kalina Ivanova’s excellent driving skills,” Gateva says.

Conditions remain difficult on the motorway. Trucks and cars have spun out, while visibility is severely limited. According to Gateva, she and Milanov entered the oncoming lane twice while trying to continue their journey.

Near Botevgrad, the police divert traffic once again. The bus and the coaching staff’s car pass through Trudovets and manage to rejoin the motorway. A stranded truck, however, blocks one of the lanes, and the group gets out once again to push the bus.

“It was extremely important for me to keep my composure and concentration. Everyone was worried, and I was the person with the greatest responsibility. These girls mean everything to me, and I will never let them down,” Kalina Ivanova says.

Slavia returns home after a Group A match

The game in Montana is part of the seventh round of the women’s Group A. In the previous round, on 21 November, Slavia defeated Lokomotiv Sofia 75:59 to record their second win of the season.

The snowy conditions in the area coincide with restrictions on major roads. On 29 November, the movement of heavy goods vehicles on the Hemus Motorway between Sofia and Botevgrad was restricted due to snow clearing, Darik.bg reports. Slavia’s team, however, manages to complete the journey without anyone being injured.

Sources: btvsport.bg, darik.bg