Dara Stoyanova won a bronze medal with the Berlin team in the German Bundesliga for rhythmic gymnastics. In the battle for third place, Berlin defeated Nuremberg 26:0 on points, while the losing team included fellow Bulgarian Dara Malinova.

Stoyanova took part in two of the head-to-head matchups against French gymnast Maena Millon. With the ball, the Bulgarian received 25.000 points and won one point for Berlin, while with the ribbon she was awarded 26.450 points and brought in two points. Thus, her contribution to the final result was three points.

Malinova represented Nuremberg with the hoop and clubs. She received 20.000 and 21.650 points, respectively. This was the team’s first season in the First Bundesliga after being promoted to the top level, while fourth place is its best finish in its debut appearance.

Berlin won all the apparatus rounds in the final

The official German league report shows that Berlin won all four rounds in the matchup. The points were distributed 6:0 for the hoop, 5:0 for the ball, 9:0 for the clubs and 6:0 for the ribbon. The format includes three head-to-head matchups on each of the four apparatuses, with the difference between the scores determining the points awarded to the teams.

The four best teams from the two First Bundesliga groups reach the finals. The group winners compete for the championship title, while the second-placed teams meet for the bronze medal.

Schmiden defended its title

Schmiden won the gold medals after a 27:3 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The champion’s lineup included Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev, while the title was Schmiden’s fifth.

The bronze medal in Germany comes after Stoyanova’s strong international performances. In 2025, she finished sixth in the all-around at the European Cup in Burgas, while in 2026 she placed ninth in the all-around qualification at the World Cup in Tashkent.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg