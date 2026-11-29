Nikola Tsolov finished sixth in the Formula 2 feature race in Qatar. Alex Dunne won at the Lusail circuit, ahead of Noel León and Oliver Goethe. Ritomo Miyata and Gabriele Minì completed the top five.

Tsolov started seventh and held his position at the beginning. The Bulgarian driver made his mandatory pit stop at the end of the sixth lap, but just one lap later the safety car came onto the track. The reason was Rafael Villagómez's incident at the final corner.

Timing proved decisive for the order. The drivers who had not yet pitted used the neutralisation to come into the pits, while Tsolov and Gabriele Minì had already made their stops. As a result, the Bulgarian lost two positions, while Dunne jumped Minì and moved to the top of the virtual classification. Formula 2 described the changes as “a major reshuffle in the order”.

The race was then stopped with a red flag because of the damage to the safety barrier. After a delay of more than half an hour, the drivers returned to the track behind the safety car, and the race was resumed with a rolling start.

Tsolov made up ground at the end

After the restart, Tsolov first fought his way past Joshua Dürksen, and later also capitalised on contact between Ugo Ugochukwu and Sebastian Montoya. Ugochukwu received a 10-second penalty for the incident, while Tsolov continued directly behind him.

On lap 29, the Bulgarian overtook Ugochukwu with the help of the DRS system and moved up to eighth place. After the leaders made their pit stops, Tsolov advanced to sixth, where he remained until the finish.

Dunne takes the lead ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale

With his victory, Alex Dunne moved from third to first in the overall standings. The Irishman now has 218 points and leads Tsolov by five. Rafael Câmara is third with 207 points, but the Brazilian is no longer competing in Formula 2 after moving up to Formula 1.

The final round of the season will take place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 6 December. The Formula 2 title between Dunne and Tsolov will be decided there.

Sources: sportal.bg, formula1.com