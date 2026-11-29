Arda beat CSKA 1948 2–1 in a match from the 16th round of the First League. The game was played at Arena Arda Stadium in Kardzhali in difficult winter conditions, and its start was delayed due to heavy snowfall and the need to clear the pitch.

The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute through Lachezar Kotev. CSKA 1948 responded quickly, and four minutes later Elias Franco restored parity with an impressive effort. In added time at the end of the first half, Svetoslav Kovachev put Arda back in front with a precise shot.

No more goals were scored after the break, and the Kardzhali side held on to its lead until the end. CSKA 1948 goalkeeper Petar Marinov made several decisive saves, but the visitors were unable to find a second equaliser.

Arda move closer to the leading group

Before the match, Arda were sixth with 22 points, while CSKA 1948 occupied fourth place with 30. Following their victory, the hosts moved to 25 points, while the Reds remained on their previous tally.

The victory also had an element of revenge for Arda. In the first match between the two teams this season, CSKA 1948 won 2–1 at home. The Kardzhali side also ended a run of two league matches without a win.

Arda’s next league match is against Dunav on 6 December. For CSKA 1948, the defeat in Kardzhali was their first after a run of matches without a loss under coach Ognyan Mladenov.

“The change was made to ensure the necessary time to clear the pitch,” CSKA 1948 said regarding the delayed start.

Sources: focus-news.net, gong.bg, bnrnews.bg