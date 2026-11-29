Everton and Liverpool drew 1-1 in the Merseyside derby from the 12th round of the Premier League. The hosts equalised after an own goal by Jeremie Frimpong, while Dominik Szoboszlai scored for Liverpool as early as the 5th minute. The score remained unchanged until the end of the match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Liverpool started the match strongly and took the lead after a combination between Florian Wirtz and Szoboszlai. The Hungarian midfielder finished the attack with a shot that put the visitors ahead.

Everton responded in the 25th minute. Following a cross into the penalty area, Frimpong failed to deal with the ball and sent it into his own net. The hosts were level again, and neither team managed to create another scoring opportunity before the break.

Liverpool enjoyed more possession

The visitors had 63% possession and attempted 19 shots to Everton’s 12. Both teams finished with three shots on target. Liverpool took eight corners, while the hosts had five.

The tempo remained high after the break, but the defences limited clear-cut chances. Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Alisson made two saves each, and there were no further goals before the final whistle.

“I have always found derby matches to be eventful,” David Moyes said before the game. For the manager, it was his record 593rd match in charge of Everton.

Both teams retain their positions

The draw earned both sides one point. Liverpool moved to 22 points and remained fourth in the standings, while Everton now have 17 points and retained ninth place.

Everton will visit Aston Villa on 2 December, while Liverpool will host Sunderland on the same day.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com