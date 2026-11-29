French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that Nazi salutes and hate-filled provocations had taken place around the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. The Europa League fixture was played on November 26 at the Vélodrome stadium and ended in a 1:0 victory for the hosts.

In an interview for the programme “C à vous” on France 5, Nuñez condemned the conduct of supporters of both teams, stressing that the actions of Marseille fans could not be justified by the behaviour of the visiting supporters.

“It is clear that unspeakable and unforgivable acts were committed by both sides. There will be judicial investigations,” Laurent Nuñez said.

According to him, the reported incidents included Nazi salutes and racist noises directed at a Black police officer. The minister described this as unacceptable and said that such actions had no place in football.

Eight police units provided security for the match

Nuñez defended the security arrangements despite the serious disturbances before and around the match. He pointed out that the fixture had been classified as high-risk in advance and that eight mobile police units had been assigned to provide security.

“Eight mobile police units were assigned to provide security for this match,” the French interior minister said.

He cited previous problems involving Levski supporters as one of the reasons for the high risk assessment, including travel restrictions in Romania and serious incidents in Greece. These are claims made by the French minister that will have to be assessed as part of the investigations now under way.

11 Bulgarians were injured

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 11 Bulgarian nationals were injured in the clashes, while six were taken to hospital. According to the latest information, all Bulgarians who remained for treatment were in stable condition and out of danger. The Bulgarian consulate in Lyon maintained contact with the French authorities and provided assistance to those injured.

UEFA condemned the violence and disorder and appointed disciplinary inspectors to examine the available evidence and establish the facts of the case. Nuñez also said separately that his Bulgarian counterpart had requested a conversation following the incidents.

“I will speak to him with the same candour,” the French minister assured. No specific UEFA sanctions have been announced so far, while the judicial and disciplinary proceedings are continuing.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg