The US has ordered another 1,320 Ukrainian FPV drones F10

The US Armed Forces have ordered an additional 1,320 FPV drones F10 from the Ukrainian company F-Drones. The order was placed under the US Department of Defense's Drone Dominance program.

$1 billion is earmarked for it, and the plan is to purchase small attack drones over the next two years. By 2027, the US military intends to acquire more than 200,000 drones.

The delivery should be completed by the end of November

According to information cited by „Ukrainskaya Pravda“ from the Ukrainian publication „Militarny“ and the company F-Drones, the additional delivery of F10 should be completed by the end of November.

F-Drones expects to receive Ukrainian export permission in time to meet the contract deadline. The publication states that the company's production capacity allows the implementation of the new order without limiting the supply of drones to the front.

In terms of the size of the additional order, the Ukrainian company ranks second among the participants in the first stage of the American program.

The first 2,000 drones have already been shipped

The F10 is the first Ukrainian drone to receive official export permission to the United States. The first batch of 2,000 drones ordered by the US military under the Drone Dominance program was sent to the Pentagon in July.

On the US market, F-Drones is represented by UDD Tech Corp.

The orders are part of the expansion of military cooperation between Kiev and Washington in the field of unmanned systems. Ukraine and the US have signed a statement of intent, which creates the basis for the export of Ukrainian drones to the US for military testing.

On July 8, during the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump said that the US would buy drones from Ukraine. Earlier, Reuters reported that the Pentagon acknowledged the significant lag of the United States compared to Ukraine in drone production.

Sources: pravda.com.ua