How to change tires at home

We start with the condition that the entire self-change procedure applies only to cases where winter tires are mounted on separate rims and the entire wheel is replaced, and not the tire itself is removed from the same rim.

The tire change procedure requires precision, compliance with technical requirements and attention to detail to ensure maximum safety on the road. Preparation begins with loosening the fasteners while the car is still firmly on the ground, first loosening the protective locking bolts or nuts (if any). Then the vehicle is lifted using a reliable jack positioned at the factory-designated locations on the sills, with a chock being placed under one of the remaining wheels for prevention.

After removing the wheel, a perfect opportunity opens up for a thorough inspection of the condition of the brake system. Experts recommend checking the thickness of the brake pads, the degree of wear of the discs, the free play of the devices, as well as any traces of brake fluid leaks on the hoses and cables of the ABS sensors. In addition, a quick inspection of the suspension and steering elements is carried out, including the pads, the hinge sleeves, the condition of the shock absorbers and the stability of the steering rods and cardan sleeves.

Before installing the winter kit, it is necessary to thoroughly clean the contact surface of the hub from accumulated dirt and corrosion. The tire itself is installed, observing the direction of rotation indicated by an arrow on its sidewall. The initial tightening and light tightening of the bolts is carried out in a blind position, while the car is still in the air on the jack, to ensure correct centering of the rim.

The final tightening of the fasteners is carried out after lowering the car back to the ground, and it is imperative to observe the cross sequence for four and five bolts. According to the technical requirements for the bolts of most passenger cars, the recommended torque is within 100-110 Nm, for which it is best to use a quality torque wrench, while the secret element is tightened last and with a slightly more moderate effort. The process ends with a tire pressure check against the manufacturer's recommendations and a subsequent inspection after the first week of operation.

Regarding the need for balancing, experts note that if you have not felt vibrations or shaking in the steering wheel during the past season and the car has not driven through deep potholes at high speed, rebalancing the tires already mounted on the rims is not mandatory. However, it is recommended to carefully monitor the behavior of the car at different speeds in the first days after the change and to visit a specialized service center at the slightest signs of imbalance.