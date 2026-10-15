Garmin introduces premium smartwatch MARQ 3

The world leader in GPS technology and sports gadgets has officially introduced its latest technological jewel - the third generation of the luxury Garmin MARQ smartwatch. The impressive new collection brings together a total of six exclusive models, divided depending on specific user interests: MARQ Adventurer, Athlete, Aviator, Commander, Diver and Golfer, with the starting price of the most affordable modifications starting at 2,500 dollars or about 2,225 euros.

Each of the devices in the luxury family offers seriously upgraded navigation capabilities, including pre-installed global maps, advanced address search and full support for inReach satellite communications. Engineers have also integrated a built-in speaker, microphone and bright LED flashlight, combined with a full range of health and fitness sensors such as stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate variability analysis.

The MARQ Adventurer modification features an elegant Italian leather strap, sealed buttons and a specialized bezel with a compass, while the sports-oriented MARQ Athlete features a silicone strap and a ceramic ring with an indicator of maximum oxygen absorption. For aviation enthusiasts, the MARQ Aviator variant is created with soft calfskin and polished black ceramic, offering dynamic flight maps and aviation weather reports. The MARQ Commander military line attracts attention with a camouflage jacquard strap and matte black ceramic details with UTC markings.

The 40-meter water-resistant MARQ Diver is equipped with pressure-resistant buttons and a strap with precise micro-adjustment for diving, while the MARQ Golfer version features an 18-hole bezel scale and specialized software with over 43,000 pre-loaded courses around the world.

Regardless of the specific design and individual accessories, all models in the MARQ 3 series share an extremely durable Grade-5 titanium case and a high-quality 1.4-inch AMOLED display, reliably protected by sapphire glass. Thanks to the optimized hardware, the battery provides up to 18 days of continuous operation in smartwatch mode on a single charge.

The price list on the European market reflects the premium positioning of the collection, with the various modifications converted into euros at an exchange rate of around 0.89 EUR to USD: the MARQ Athlete model starts at $2,500 (about €2,225), the Adventurer version is available for $2,700 (about €2,405), the Golfer variant costs $2,800 (about €2,495), while the other specialized editions reach a price of $3,100 (about €2,760).