China plans restrictions on extravagant technologies and matrix headlights with projection

The automotive industry is facing a serious regulatory wave after Chinese state institutions prepared a large-scale draft of changes aimed at limiting a number of popular and attractive extras used by manufacturers to attract buyers.

The initiative is the work of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in cooperation with other state agencies, and the proposed regulatory document has already been submitted for public discussion with a deadline of November 10. The focus is on innovative solutions such as zero-gravity seats, massive digital screens in the cabin, hidden door handles and external lighting systems with the ability to project text and images.

Special attention in the prepared draft is paid to the ergonomics and safety of the seating positions. Seats that have functions for rotation, horizontal tilt or switching to zero gravity mode will have to undergo much more stringent tests, covering crash behavior, mechanical reliability and built-in pinch protection systems. It is also planned to introduce automatic locks that limit the change of position and movement of the seats during movement.

There are also serious question marks over the integration of excessively large central screens and complex projection displays, the impact of which on driver distraction is subject to in-depth analysis. Manufacturers will be obliged to prove not only the convenience, but also the safety of this equipment in extreme conditions and collisions, and a complete ban on flexible and foldable screen panels in production models is being discussed separately.

In the area of exterior lighting, regulators are turning their attention to matrix headlights and taillights, which allow the display of text messages and graphic images on the road. The ministry insists that car companies exercise strict control and prior verification of the content of such projections to avoid potential confusion for other road users.

The project also affects the design of doors and their opening mechanisms, with new developments requiring mandatory durability tests in harsh conditions. Each hidden handle will have to have a reliable emergency mechanical connection and sufficient free space for a secure grip by the driver's hand or rescue teams, with restrictions on fully retractable designs being discussed. The new requirements have not yet gained legal force, and the institutions are yet to summarize the comments received from the public consultation before adopting the final regulatory act.