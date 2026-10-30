China to test Lihong 2 spacecraft in 2027

The Chinese space company CAS Space plans to conduct the first flight of the reusable spacecraft “Lihong 2“ in the first quarter of 2027. The spacecraft will have to climb to an altitude of about 100 kilometers, return and make a controlled landing, China Daily reported.

“Lihong 2“ is about 18 meters long, 3.35 meters in diameter and has a launch mass of approximately 60 tons. Its structure includes a rocket booster and a payload module. According to Wang Yingcheng, senior researcher and executive vice president of CAS Space's Guangzhou research unit, the project has already passed the design stage.

“We plan the first flight in the first quarter of 2027 to test whether the spacecraft can return from an altitude of about 100 kilometers and land safely on the ground,“ Wang Yingcheng told China Daily.

He said that the wind tunnel tests of the payload module and rocket booster, as well as fuel retention tests, have been completed. The engine fire tests and tests for carrying the spacecraft in a fixed position are continuing.

Up to seven passengers or three tons of cargo

The accelerator of “Lihong 2“ will be equipped with three independently developed “Lixin 1“ engines with a thrust of 30 tons each. They use liquid oxygen and kerosene, and the booster is designed for vertical landing and reuse.

The capacity of the device is at least 3 tons of payload or up to seven passengers per flight. Among the planned cargo are space medicines and intelligent robots that will participate in experiments in microgravity conditions.

CAS Space and the Guangzhou Laboratory are also preparing a pharmaceutical program for the first mission. It includes experiments with crystallization of proteins and small-molecule drugs, as well as initial technical verification of equipment for pharmaceutical research in space.

The next step is “Lixin 3“

According to Wang Yincheng, “Lixin 2“ will be used as a platform to test technologies for rocket recovery and reuse, including engine re-ignition and thrust regulation, fuel management, navigation and landing control.

CAS Space is also developing “Lihong 3“, designed for longer-duration orbital scientific experiments and in-space manufacturing. Its first flight is planned for 2028, and the device should provide a microgravity environment for up to one year for payloads with a total mass of at least 300 kilograms.

Sources: chinadaily.com.cn, spanish.xinhuanet.com