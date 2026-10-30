Sony unveils new PS5

Sony has unveiled the new PS5 Prism Collection with transparent DualSense controllers and console panels. The accessories come in three colors – Flare Orange, Emerald Green and Graphite Gray – and are designed to leave some of the internal components visible.

The PlayStation 5 panels feature a transparent top that reveals the console's fan. The controllers show off even more of their design – key components and switches are visible through the casing. Sony is bringing back the aesthetic of transparent electronic devices popular in the late 90s to the PS5. Flare Orange is a deep orange, Emerald Green is a deep green, and Graphite Gray offers a more subdued gray option. The transparent elements are combined with a glossy finish, and on the controllers, the back allows for a clearer view of the DualSense technology.

“We know how much our fans have been waiting for the return of transparent controllers. We wanted to bring back the iconic trend from the late 90s in a modern form that complements the industrial design of the PS5“, says Leo Cardoso, Color, Materials and Finishes Design Team at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The DualSense wireless controllers from the Prism Collection will retail for $84.99, €84.99 or £74.99. The PS5 controllers will cost $74.99, €74.99 or £64.99.

Pre-orders begin on November 10th through PlayStation and participating retailers. Shipments are scheduled for February 4, 2027, with Sony noting that availability and dates may vary by country. The company did not specify whether the panels will be compatible with all versions of the PS5, or only the newer Slim and Pro models.