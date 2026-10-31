Wuhu, China. mobile.bg team from the event site

A car that drives itself to a set point, parks in a narrow space and responds to natural voice commands was among the highlights of the OMODA & JAECOO "Super Intelligent Experience Lab" laboratory, and our team had the opportunity to sit in such a vehicle. During the Chery International Annual Meeting, the brand introduced two main systems – Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) and Super Intelligent AI Space (SIAS). They are aimed at different aspects of the automotive experience. The first automates parking maneuvers, and the second uses artificial intelligence for a more natural interaction between the person and the car. SIVP was demonstrated with Chery Group models. After a command to pick up, the cars followed a pre-planned route to a certain point. In a narrow section or a very narrow parking space, the system itself calculated the trajectory, corrected the car's position and performed the necessary maneuvers.

Obstacles were also placed in the test area. The system used environmental perception and route planning to bypass them. Thus, the technology was shown not only as an automatic parking function, but as a combination of autonomous movement, orientation and control of the car in a limited space.

In the SIAS area, built around OMODA 4, visitors tested the control of several functions with a single voice command. These include air conditioning, windows, music, navigation, seat ventilation and ambient lighting. The system is designed to take into account the context of the conversation and the user's stated mood. During the demonstrations, SIAS recommended music according to the participant’s described state. The company summarizes the approach as a transition from “IQ to EQ” – from executing individual commands to more personalized interaction. The development of these technologies is part of the group’s broader investment program. Chery Automobile’s research and development expenses reached 6.672 billion yuan in the first half of 2026, an increase of 28.3% compared to the same period in 2025. Among the priorities listed are electrification platforms, advanced driver assistance systems and intelligent cabins.

OMODA & JAECOO also showed a specially developed L4 robotaxi. At this level, the car can perform its tasks without constant driver intervention in predetermined conditions. Unlike a conventional model retrofitted with autonomous functions, the robo-taxi is designed from the ground up for unmanned commercial service and is integrated into the production process. The concept covers the entire service cycle: ordering via an app, remote temperature control, autonomous movement, energy charging, cleaning and technical inspection. “The entire journey does not require a driver in the car or manual intervention“, OMODA & JAECOO said in a presentation of the development. The company states that the vehicle architecture, production and safety systems have been developed with different markets in mind. No specific city, date for the start of paid service or size of the future fleet have been announced.