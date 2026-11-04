Germany to introduce digital driving licences: When could they appear in Bulgaria?

The digital driving document in Germany is expected to become available at the end of November 2026. It will be stored on smartphones via the free i-Kfz app and can be shown during a police check in the country. No exact date for the service’s activation has yet been announced. This will allow drivers to leave the physical card at home, provided the digital version has been activated in advance and their phone has sufficient battery charge. The new feature is part of the next stage in the digitisation of vehicle documents in Germany. To use the service, drivers must first complete online identification. An identity card with an activated electronic identification function, as well as the corresponding six-digit PIN code, is required. The driving document can then be added to the i-Kfz app.

No separate app will need to be installed. The same platform has also allowed users to store a digital vehicle registration certificate since November 2025. The app was developed on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport in cooperation with the Federal Printing Office. The main limitation at launch will be its territorial scope. The digital driving document will initially be recognised only in Germany. When travelling to Austria, Italy, France or another European Union country, drivers will have to carry the physical card, as the German version will not be accepted as a substitute for it.

Wider use is expected with the introduction of a common European digital driving document, at which point the technology could also appear in Bulgaria. The new European directive provides for it to be used throughout the European Union, with a deadline for its introduction set for 2030. The use of the digital document will not be mandatory. The traditional driving document will remain valid, and drivers will not have to replace or exchange it because of the new service.

ADAC welcomed the introduction and described the digital licence as „another step towards modernising the administration“, which could make everyday life easier. However, the motoring organisation stressed that the app’s reliable operation, personal data protection and security during checks would be crucial. In the event of a technical problem or a flat battery, the digital document will not be able to be displayed on the phone.