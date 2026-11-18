Digital goods and services sold directly through Telegram bots and mini apps must be paid for exclusively with Telegram Stars. This was recalled by the platform’s founder, Pavel Durov, on his Telegram channel. The rule is related to Apple and Google requirements for payments in mobile applications.

Stars are Telegram’s internal virtual currency. Users can use them to purchase digital content, subscriptions, services and in-game items. When such products are sold through a bot or mini app, payment is made in Stars, using the currency code XTR.

“Thanks to Telegram Stars, mini apps can now accept payments for digital services using the simplest payment method,” Durov said when introducing the system in June 2024. Telegram then said that Stars could be purchased through in-app purchases on Apple and Google or via PremiumBot.

What applies to developers

The restriction applies only to transactions carried out within Telegram applications. If a sale takes place through a standalone external website, developers may use other currencies and payment providers.

Telegram, however, warns that if another currency or an external payment system is used for digital goods and services, the bot or mini app may not be displayed to users on mobile devices. This requirement has been in effect since 2024, and the payment documentation was updated on October 14.

Developers can acquire Stars through the Fragment platform and convert them into Gram. At the same time, the rules do not affect physical goods and services, for which Telegram also allows other payment solutions.

Sources: rbc.ru