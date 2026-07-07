Adela Kachounova tells “FAKTI”: There are grounds to call for Desislava Atanasova’s resignation from the Constitutional Court (VIDEO)

We believe that there are every reason to demand the resignation of Desislava Atanasova, because the facts presented last week by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev - that she traveled to Dubai together with Delyan Peevski - are sufficient grounds for this. She has neither declared such a trip, nor explained these such close ties with a political leader, about which there were doubts in society even before she became a constitutional judge. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ lawyer Adela Kachaunova from the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee.

„This is the first case in which there has already been data presented that confirms people's doubts. The subsequent revelations - that first she showed the diplomatic passport with which she left Bulgaria and, according to her, entered Istanbul, and then the minister confirmed that a personal passport was actually used - raise new questions. The diplomatic passport is used for official purposes and therefore the circle of persons who can possess it is strictly limited. Constitutional judges are among them. All this creates a doubt that has already arisen in society - that something is being hidden,“ the guest added.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

