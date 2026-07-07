If there is a formal violation on the part of Ivan Demerdzhiev in providing information about the flights of Desislava Atanasova and Delyan Peevski, then this violation is not of such a nature as to create any serious problem. The data that he provides about the trip are more important. There are provisions in the law that eliminate the illegality of a certain act. If the information that Ivan Demerdzhiev provides is true, then we have a serious violation of the law and a clear conflict of interest. Concealing such a fact would be harmful to society. On the contrary - its disclosure is in the public interest. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ lawyer Emanuil Yordanov, former Minister of the Interior.

„It is now possible to fully clarify Delyan Peevski's influence on the prosecutor's office, on the Ministry of the Interior. This is because Peevski's political path is ending. He is no longer a desirable political partner for anyone. Borisov also has a very severely reduced influence in politics. This means that even if their parties unite, they would hardly achieve a result that would keep them as a significant factor in Bulgarian politics. And when neither one nor the other is a serious political factor anymore, it becomes possible for everything around them to be investigated and revealed“, the lawyer added.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

