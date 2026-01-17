Two series of explosions rock Kiev

Kiev was rocked by explosions for the second time overnight, Ukrainian TV channel "Public" reported.

“Further explosions are heard in Kiev“, said a Telegram post at 3:10 a.m.

According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid siren has been sounding in the city since 2:33 a.m.

Yesterday, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on a local ceasefire, which will allow repairs to be carried out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced.

According to him, this will make it possible to the last remaining backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been repaired.

It is noted that Ukrainian technicians will begin repairs in the coming days on the 330 kV line, which was damaged and shut down as a result of the fighting. As a result, the power lines at Europe's largest nuclear power plant now depend on a single operational 750 kV transmission line.

“The IAEA continues to work closely with both sides to ensure nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth that we have achieved, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play,“ added Grossi.