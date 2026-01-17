Financial Times: Trump is preparing an alternative to the UN

The administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the idea of expanding the mandate of the Gaza Peace Council to other conflicts, turning it into an alternative to the UN, the Financial Times writes, citing its own sources.

According to one of them, Washington is considering the Gaza Peace Council as a “possible replacement for the UN, a kind of parallel, unofficial body to deal with conflicts other than Gaza“. According to diplomats interviewed by the publication, the composition of the governing body may be announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum session next week in Davos.

The newspaper notes that Western and Arab countries have reacted with increased attention to such US plans. “The region is wary of this idea. "This is not a normal procedure," an Arab diplomat told the newspaper.

According to a statement released earlier by the White House press service, the Gaza Peace Council, chaired by Trump, will include his special envoy Stephen Witkoff, entrepreneur and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister (1997-2007) Tony Blair, owner of Apollo Global Management Mark Rowan, World Bank CEO Ajay Banga and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by Trump. The next day, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip.

In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control over more than 50% of the enclave's territory. The second phase of the deal provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the start of work by structures to govern the sector, including the Peace Council.