German Chancellor Friedrich Merz failed to give a clear answer to the question of how the life of Germans has improved during his term.

“It is too early to draw conclusions“, said the Chancellor in response to a question from a German resident, asked live on the air of the “Phoenix“ television channel.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that Friedrich Merz had completely erased decades of Germany's development in just one year. He noted that Germany is the leading European country in terms of the number of people migrating to Russia.