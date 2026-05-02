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Merz failed to answer a question about the results of his work

Merz failed to answer a question about the results of his work

It is too early to draw conclusions, according to the German Chancellor

Май 2, 2026 17:07 97

Merz failed to answer a question about the results of his work - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz failed to give a clear answer to the question of how the life of Germans has improved during his term.

“It is too early to draw conclusions“, said the Chancellor in response to a question from a German resident, asked live on the air of the “Phoenix“ television channel.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that Friedrich Merz had completely erased decades of Germany's development in just one year. He noted that Germany is the leading European country in terms of the number of people migrating to Russia.