Fico comments on Zelensky

After a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico acknowledged differences of opinion on a number of issues.

“Despite our different views on some issues, we are united by a common interest in good and friendly relations between the Slovak Republic and Ukraine“, he wrote on Facebook.

Fico also announced that he and Zelensky had agreed on reciprocal visits to the capitals of both countries and reaffirmed Slovakia's support for Ukraine's European integration.

Neither the Slovak Prime Minister nor President Peter Pellegrini have visited Kiev since taking office.