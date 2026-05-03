Vucic: EU-US relations have reached a point of no return

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the withdrawal of US troops from Germany marks a point of no return in relations between the US and the European Union, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.

“Washington's decision to partially withdraw troops from Germany is an important political statement that says a lot about the relations between the two largest Western powers. It is clear that interests no longer coincide and that we have reached a point of no return,“ said the Serbian leader.

He added that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Germany marks the beginning of a confrontation between Germans and Americans that will escalate quickly. Vucic noted that disagreements with Washington could also negatively affect the Serbian economy, politics and business.

On April 29, Trump announced that the United States was considering reducing its military contingent stationed in Germany and would soon make a decision on this issue. Answering questions from journalists on April 30, the US head of state announced that Washington could reduce the number of its troops not only in Germany, but also in Italy and Spain.