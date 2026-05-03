The political forces in North Macedonia, even those oriented towards the Muslim electorate, supported US President Donald Trump in the conflict with Iran. This was stated by the new Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Dmitry Zykov in his first interview with TASS.

„Regarding the armed aggression of the US and Israel against Iran, the largest political forces in North Macedonia oriented towards the Muslim electorate, both those in the ruling coalition and those in the opposition, without hesitation expressed strong support for Washington's actions – one could even say, traditional support“, said the ambassador.

“Of course, the events in the Middle East have attracted increased attention from the local public and continue to do so, but religious solidarity has no significant influence on public opinion on this issue – each person's own political position plays a decisive role“, noted the diplomat.

“Those who openly pointed out the obvious harmful consequences of the American-Israeli adventure turned out to be in the minority.“

Currently, the political situation in North Macedonia is characterized by a stable government of the conservative coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, but also by a deepening stagnation in European integration. Relations with the United States remain a strategic priority, with increased economic and security cooperation seen over the past year.

The government of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski is consolidating its power at the national and local levels. The opposition SDSM party continues to struggle with an internal crisis and electoral decline after losses in previous years.

The EU accession process remains at a dead end due to Skopje's refusal to accept constitutional changes to include Bulgarians in the basic law - a condition that the government continues to describe as a “dictation”.

Relations with Bulgaria and Greece are strained due to disputes over the implementation of international treaties (the Prespa Agreement and the Good Neighborhood Treaty).

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova calls for “creativity” in interpreting the bilateral protocols with Bulgaria.

There is a moderate stabilization of the economy with inflation in single digits and a projected GDP growth of around 3% for 2026.

Relations with the US are in a phase of intensive Strategic Dialogue, with Washington remaining a key ally of Skopje in NATO. A framework agreement on reciprocal trade was agreed in February 2026. It provides for the elimination of tariffs on American industrial and agricultural goods, while the US maintains a 15% tariff on Macedonian goods with exceptions for certain sectors.

The two countries are deepening their cooperation in cybersecurity, defense, and diversification of energy supplies, including by purchasing American liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the interconnector with Greece.

The US is providing financial and expert support to strengthen the digital infrastructure and law enforcement capacity in North Macedonia.

Washington welcomes Skopje's support for international initiatives (for example, on Ukraine or Venezuela), but continues to call for compliance with treaties with neighbors as a path to the EU.