Russian forces have increased their activity near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and are deploying large forces, already partially controlling the village located north of the city.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Unified Group of Forces of the AFU, quoted by UNIAN. According to him, Russian activity near Kupyansk was reduced in March and February, as "the enemy was licking its wounds" and was accumulating offensive potential.

Tregubov says that two factors are helping the Russians: bad weather and the appearance of "greening".

"The village of Golubovka, located in the north, also plays a major role in the occupiers' pressure on Kupyansk – from there the enemy is trying to penetrate into the city itself. And while the occupiers hold certain positions there, it is more difficult for the Ukrainian defenders to destroy the enemy on the approaches to the city", the spokesman explained.

The situation has also worsened for the Ukrainian Armed Forces east of Kupyansk.

"The enemy is advancing towards Kupyansk-Uzlovaya from three directions, Tregubov added.

"In the southern part of Pokrovsk and the surrounding area, the occupiers are accumulating forces and equipment. The enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian defenders out of the northern areas of the city", said Sergei Okishev, a communications officer in the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the “capture“ of the village of Miropole in the Sumy region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already denied this information. The Kursk Group of Forces called the statement of the occupiers a blatant lie. It was noted that as May 9 approaches, “information convulsions among the enemy forces” appear.