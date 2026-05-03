Ukrainian drone injures three in apartment building near Smolensk, Russia shelled Nikolaev and Odessa regions

Two adults and a child were injured in an attack by a Ukrainian drone on an apartment building in the Smolensk region, the local governor said.

Four drones were shot down over the Ryazan region overnight, governor Pavel Malkov reported.

“Last night, air defense systems shot down four drones over the Ryazan region“, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that there were no injuries or damage, and emergency services were working at the scene of the incident.

Last night, Lutsk air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 334 Ukrainian drones drones over Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Orel, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Moscow and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Port infrastructure has been damaged in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian port administration reported.

“Explosions have occurred in port and port-side infrastructure facilities, and production and administrative facilities have been damaged“, the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. No further details were provided.

The explosions took place in the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian publication “Public News“ reported.

No further details were provided.

An air alert has been declared in a number of regions of the country, including Nikolaev.