Tehran: US seizure of cargo ship "Touska" is a direct violation of international law

Tehran considers the seizure of the Iranian cargo ship "Touska" by the US military a direct violation of international law, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

He called on the international community and the UN to "categorically reject any normalization of such flagrant violations of international law."

“The international community, member states and the UN Secretary-General must categorically reject any normalization of such flagrant violations of international law," Baghaei stressed.

A ship flying an Iranian flag tried to break through The US naval blockade of the Gulf of Oman was lifted on the evening of April 19, US President Donald Trump announced. He said that the US guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance had intercepted the “Touska“ and warned the crew to stop, but the Iranians refused to comply. In response, a US Navy ship disabled the ship's engine room, drilling a hole in it.

The US imposed the blockade after the failure of talks with Iran in Islamabad. This affected shipping in Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas pass.

However, Washington claims that ships not affiliated with Iran can freely pass through the strait as long as they have not paid Tehran for passage. In late April, Iran announced that it had transferred the first revenues from tolls through the Strait of Hormuz to its central bank.